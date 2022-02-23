25 years later, Legion of Christ victims seek reparations

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — It has been 25 years since a Connecticut newspaper exposed one of the Catholic Church’s biggest sexual abuse scandals. And still some of the whistleblowers are seeking reparations from the Legion of Christ after reporting that the revered founder of the Legion of Christ religious order had raped and molested them when they were boys. The Legion says it hopes “in the near future” to resume talks that stalled in 2019. On the 25th anniversary, The Associated Press looks back at a scandal that tarnished the legacy of St. John Paul II and efforts to heal the wounds of Maciel’s many victims.