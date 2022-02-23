‘Barbarian act:’ World leaders condemn Russia on Ukraine

By FOSTER KLUG

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — World leaders are reacting to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of military action in Ukraine with outrage and vows to both tighten sanctions and hold the Kremlin accountable. As Asian stock markets plunged and oil prices surged, European aviation officials warned of a high risk to civilian aircraft over Ukraine, reminding air operators that this is now an active conflict zone. The U.N. Security Council held an extraordinary emergency meeting meant to dissuade Russia from sending troops into Ukraine. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ plea to “give peace a chance” came just as Putin appeared on Russian TV to announce the operation he said was intended to protect civilians in Ukraine. The top EU chiefs say the invasion will lead to more sanctions on Russia.