Breonna Taylor’s death at center of ex-officer’s trial

By DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The shooting death of Breonna Taylor was front and center on the first day of a criminal trial for the only police officer charged in the deadly 2020 raid. Brett Hankison’s trial got underway this week in Kentucky. Hankison, now a former officer, is charged with wanton endangerment for shooting through Taylor’s apartment into the home of her neighbor. Day 1 of testimony featured a neighbor who said he narrowly escaped with his life and a handful of police officers who joined the raid. Investigators say Hankison fired 10 shots during the raid.