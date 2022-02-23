China’s investigation confirms chained woman was trafficked

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese authorities have detained six people and fired eight lower-level Communist Party officials in a provincial-level investigation. The case involves a trafficked woman and caused national outrage and frustration in China. Last month, a video circulated of a woman who was chained to a small shed. The video, filmed by a blogger who was trying to solicit donations for poor rural families, immediately drew questions and concerns. The investigation confirmed the woman had been trafficked multiple times. Seventeen lower-level officials have been punished for various reasons as part of an internal Party investigation, including issuing false information and failing to protect the public’s rights.