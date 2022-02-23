Gary Brooker, frontman of rock band Procol Harum, dies at 76

LONDON (AP) — Gary Brooker of the English rock band Procol Harum has died at age 76. The band said Brooker died at his home on Saturday. He had been receiving treatment for cancer. The London-born Brooker was singer and keyboard player with the band, which had a huge hit with its first single, “A Whiter Shade of Pale.” With its Baroque-flavored organ solo and mysterious lyrics, the song became one of the signature tunes of the 1967 “Summer of Love.” It topped the U.K. album chart for six weeks, was a top 10 hit in the United States and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.