Hungary’s FM lauds Egypt effort to stem migration to Europe

CAIRO (AP) — Hungary’s foreign minister has praised Egypt’s efforts to stem the flow of Europe-bound migrants through its Mediterranean Sea shores. Peter Szijjarto on Wednesday urge the European Union to step up its support, including funding, to help the Egyptian government address migration. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration says Egypt hosts more than 6 million migrants, more than half of them from Sudan and South Sudan, where simmering conflicts continue to displace tens of thousands of people annually. The Egyptian government has in recent years tightened border security and managed to prevent Egypt from becoming a major departure point for Europe-bound migrants.