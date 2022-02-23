Poland lifts most COVID-19 restrictions March 1; masks stay

WASAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is lifting most COVID-19 restrictions including limits on the people inside restaurants and theaters from March 1. But the government will continue with mandatory face masks indoors and isolation rules. Officials said Wednesday the lifting of most of the restrictions was possible because the number of new daily infections and hospitalizations was falling significantly. Discos and clubs can reopen on Tuesday, and the 50% capacity limit on the number of people on public transport and in malls, restaurants, theaters and sports venues will also be lifted. But mask-wearing in indoor public places will still be required, and those infected will still need to isolate for seven days to prevent transmission of COVID-19.