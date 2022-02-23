Russia-Ukraine: What to know as world awaits next moves

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — World leaders are waiting to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin casts the die and orders troops deeper into Ukraine. They say that decision would produce more sanctions and possibly the biggest war in a generation on Europe’s mainland. With Russian lawmakers having authorized Putin to use military force outside the country and Ukraine surrounded on three sides by more than 150,000 troops, the rumble of tanks did not appear far off Wednesday. The U.S. and key European allies accused Moscow of having already crossed a red line by formalizing a Russian military deployment to regions of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists. Ukrainian authorities, after weeks of trying to project calm, signaled increasing concern.