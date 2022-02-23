Thailand eases entry requirements despite omicron threat

By CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand will ease some entry requirements for foreign visitors as it balances a rising number of coronavirus cases with the need to rebuild its pandemic-damaged economy. Beginning March 1, fully vaccinated visitors must take a RT-PCR test on arrival and spend their first night at an approved hotel while awaiting the results. But they will no longer need to take a second RT-PCR test and spend another night at a hotel on their fifth day. Instead, they can take a self-administered rapid antigen test on the fifth day and report the result on a cellphone app. The government says the changes take into consideration the need to boost the economy even as COVID-19 cases rise. Thailand relies on tourism for as much as 20% of its GDP.