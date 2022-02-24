New Yorker teams with Celadon for book on Jan. 6 report

NEW YORK (AP) — The New Yorker is collaborating with a division of Macmillan Publishers on a book edition of the House Select Committee’s planned report on the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol a year ago by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The committee reportedly hopes to have a final report in the fall. Government reports are not copyrighted and are generally available for free, though the 9-11 Commission’s study of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election have been the basis for best-selling books.