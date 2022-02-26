North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired a suspected missile into the sea off of its eastern coast. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred Sunday morning but did not provide further details. Japan’s Defense Ministry said North Korea launched a possible ballistic missile. Some experts say North Korea is trying to pressure the U.S. government to make concessions such as sanctions relief amid long-stalled disarmament talks. North Korea last month conducted seven rounds of missile tests. North Korea halted testing activity after the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. China is North Korea’s only major ally.