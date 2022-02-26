‘Saturday Night Live’ opens with tribute song to Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” normally kicks off each show with some humor, but the comedy sketch series opened with a tribute performance to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performed a “Prayer for Ukraine” during the show’s opening on Saturday. Cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introduced the choir. The choir sang the melancholy tune in front of a live audience and a table of candles that spelled the name of Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv.