Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany is committing 100 billion euros to a special fund for its armed forces, raising its defense spending above 2 percent of GDP. The move is a significant one for Germany, which has come under criticism from the United States and other NATO allies for not investing adequately in its defense budget. Scholz’s announcement, which came during a special session of Germany’s Bundestag Sunday morning, was the latest in a series of major shifts in German defense and security policy this weekend in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.