Greek lawmaker, ex-minister Marietta Giannakou dies at 70

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Marietta Giannakou, a former Greek education minister and a veteran lawmaker with the country’s ruling conservative New Democracy party has died 70. Her death was announced Sunday by the military hospital at which she had been treated recently after a fall at home. Giannakou had had a history of health problems, including a heart attack six years ago and the amputation of a leg in 2008, due to complications from diabetes. A neuropsychiatrist by training, she served for many years in both the Greek and European Parliaments and as a minister of Health and Education. She was criticized by both the left and the right when she served as education minister.