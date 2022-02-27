Kyiv’s mayor: ‘We are encircled’ but full of fight

By FRANCESCA EBEL

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russian troops draw closer to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv’s mayor is filled with both pride over his citizens’ spirit and anxious about how long they can hold out. In an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, after a grueling night of Russian attacks on the outskirts of the city, mayor Vitali Klitschko was silent for several seconds when asked if there were plans to evacuate civilians. He says “we can’t do that, because all ways are blocked.” The mayor added “right now we are encircled.” Authorities in Kyiv are distributing weapons freely to anybody ready to defend the city.