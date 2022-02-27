Qatar deploys ex-spies to blunt German’s World Cup criticism

By ALAN SUDERMAN and CIARÁN FAHEY

Associated Press

DIEZ, Germany (AP) — As head of the German soccer federation and a FIFA executive committee member, Theo Zwanziger was among his sport’s most prominent critics of the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. He publicly attacked the energy-rich Gulf nation’s poor human rights record. He questioned the wisdom of staging the event in searing summer temperatures. The Qatari government was so concerned that it took action. It paid more than $10 million to a company staffed by former CIA operatives for a multi-year covert influence operation, according to internal company documents reviewed by The Associated Press. The records show the goal of the operation was to use spycraft to silence Zwanziger. It failed.