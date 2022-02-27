Ukraine invasion: What to know as Putin alerts nuclear force

By The Associated Press

Vladimir Putin has put his nuclear forces on increased alert, in an unprecedented escalation of tension with the West over Russia’s assault on Ukraine. He ordered Russian nuclear weapons prepared for increased readiness to launch. Ukrainians awoke Sunday after a third night of Russia’s massive assault to street fighting in the country’s second largest city, Kharkhiv. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed to send a Ukrainian delegation to meet with Russian counterparts at an unspecified time and location at the Belarusian border for talks. The United Nations’ refugee agency has updated the number of Ukrainians who have fled to other countries to 368,000.