Volunteers extend help to thousands of refugees from Ukraine

By STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

SIRET, Romania (AP) — Since Russia launched attacks on Ukraine, 368,000 people have fled the country, according to the UN refugee agency. Many have poured into bordering nations like Romania, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. But amid the horrors and chaos, volunteers from far and wide are extending help to those whose lives are being shattered by war. At Romania’s Siret border crossing, where thousands of Ukrainians have entered, government workers race to distribute basic amenities donated from all across the country. Meanwhile, people and businesses are pooling resources to provide the refugees with free accommodation and food.