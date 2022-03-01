Biden outlines COVID plans, says it’s time to return to work

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says “it’s time for Americans to get back to work” and he’s announcing new efforts to allow people to return to normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions. Biden used his State of the Union address Tuesday night to announce that his administration is launching a “test-to-treat” program to provide free antiviral pills at pharmacies to those who test positive for the virus. He also highlighted the progress made on the pandemic since last year. There’s been a dramatic reduction in cases, vaccines and tests are readily available, and new therapeutics will soon become more accessible.