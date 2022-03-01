Jury selection resumes for 1st trial over Capitol riot

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection has resumed in the first trial for one of the hundreds of Donald Trump supporters charged with storming the U.S. Capitol last year. The defendant, Guy Wesley Reffitt, is charged with bringing a gun onto Capitol grounds and interfering with police officers during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Reffitt also is charged with threatening his teenage children if they reported him to authorities after he returned home to Wylie, Texas. The trial judge individually questioned more than 30 prospective jurors on Monday during the first day of jury selection. U.S. District Judge Dabney Freidrich said she hopes to finish picking a jury on Tuesday to hear attorneys’ opening statements later in the day.