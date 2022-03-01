Libyan lawmakers approve new govt, fueling tensions

By RAMI MUSA and SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan lawmakers have confirmed a new transitional government. The move is likely to lead to parallel administrations and fuel mounting tensions in a country that has been mired in conflict for the past decade. Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha submitted his Cabinet to the east-based House of Representatives on Tuesday, where 92 of 101 lawmakers in attendance approved it. The vote was broadcast live. Bashagha was appointed last month after the country’s transitional government failed to hold the country’s first-ever presidential elections late last year. The divisions have raised fears of a return to fighting in the war-torn country after more than a year of relative peace.