Alabama man first convicted of seditious conspiracy in riot

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

An Alabama man affiliated with the far-right Oath Keepers militia group has pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy for his actions leading up to and through the Jan. 6 riot. The conviction Wednesday of Joshua James marks the first person involved in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol to be convicted of the rarely used charge. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and nine others have pleaded not guilty to seditious conspiracy and other charges. The sentencing guideline range for James was estimated to be 7¼ to 9 years in prison. As part of the guilty pleas, he agreed to cooperate with authorities investigating the riot.