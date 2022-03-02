Another report alleges corruption by ex-South African leader

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Another damning report into government corruption in South Africa has recommended further investigations and the possible prosecution of former President Jacob Zuma for allegedly receiving bribes to influence the awarding of state contracts. It has also implicated current and former cabinet ministers and other senior figures in the ruling African National Congress party. It’s the third report to come from three years of investigations, testimonies and cross-examination of witnesses and whistleblowers. The inquiry has exposed extensive graft at the top levels of government during Zuma’s tenure at the helm of Africa’s most developed economy. The latest report has been handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa.