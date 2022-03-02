Buttigieg curbs funds for widening roads, citing safety

By HOPE YEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government has a fresh warning to states seeking billions of dollars from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law to widen roads: Protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists or risk losing funds. In a new report submitted to Congress, the Transportation Department says it will aim to prioritize the safety and health of all the users of a roadway, not just cars. When distributing highway grants, the Transportation Department will favor road features such as bike paths, enhanced sidewalks and transit lanes. The new strategy comes in response to spiking U.S. traffic fatalities, including many Black people and those outside vehicles on roadways such as bicyclists.