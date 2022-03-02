Dan David Prize goes to 9 history scholars, each gets $300K

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Nine scholars of history have been awarded the prestigious Dan David Prize for 2022, with each receiving $300,000 to help further their work. The Dan David Prize board says the nine are being recognized for “breakthrough achievements in the study of the past” in new and creative ways. The announcement, made on Tuesday, says the winners include a historian who investigates the environmental impact of big business, a researcher who has uncovered Jewish hiding places during the Holocaust and the founder of a mobile museum of African heritage. The prize is endowed by the Dan David Foundation and headquartered at Tel Aviv University.