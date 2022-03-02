Foster, first Black student at University of Alabama, dies

Autherine Lucy Foster, the first Black student to enroll at the University of Alabama, has died. She was 92. Her daughter, Angela Foster Dickerson, says her mother died Wednesday morning and said a family statement would be released. Foster briefly attended classes at the then all-white university in 1956 but was expelled three days later after her presence brought protests and threats against her life. Her death comes less than a week after university officials dedicated the campus building where she briefly attended classes in her honor.