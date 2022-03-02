Ghislaine Maxwell juror likely to get immunity for testimony

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say they’ll likely offer immunity to a juror in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial to force his testimony about why he said during jury selection that he’d never suffered sexual abuse only to later tell news outlets that he had. Prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Wednesday that the immunity offer might be necessary after the juror said he’ll invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination when she questions him at a hearing next week. Juror No. 50 was among a dozen jurors to unanimously convict Maxwell in December of sex trafficking and other charges.