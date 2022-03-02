Gunmen kill polio worker in Pakistan vaccination campaign

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen have shot and killed a female polio worker during a vaccination campaign in the country’s northwest. Police say Wednesday’s attack took place on the outskirts of the city of Peshawar. Iqra Iqbal was gunned down as she was returning home after taking part in the five-day drive against polio. Pakistan launched this year’s second anti-polio campaign on Sunday. There was no immediate claim from any group. However, militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them in Pakistan, falsely claiming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children. Since January 2021, Pakistan has not reported any new cases of polio.