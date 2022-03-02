Hundreds trespass border into Spanish city in North Africa

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in a Spanish city say hundreds of migrants crossed the fences separating the tiny enclave of Melilla from Morocco. The Spanish government representative in Melilla, Sabrina Moh, said she was surprised over 2,000 people had attempted the crossing on Wednesday, one of the highest numbers on record. Moh told local radio station Cadena COPE that authorities were not certain how many had actually entered the city and whether anybody was injured. COPE posted videos online showing jubilant men celebrating, some of them covered in blood, as their made their way to a migrant center in Melilla with the capacity to host 480 people.