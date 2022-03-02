Israel says outreach to Turkey won’t come at Cyprus’ expense

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Israel’s president says any bid to improve strained ties between his country and Turkey won’t come at the expense of its “strategic relationship” with neighboring Cyprus. President Isaac Herzog said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart on Wednesday that he’s aware next week’s visit to Turkey has touched a raw nerve in ethnically-split Cyprus, which accuses Ankara of trying to place the entire island under its control. Herzog told Cypriot President t “nothing in my visit and what would ensue” will hurt Israel’s strategic relationship with Cyprus. He said Israel seeks to strengthen relations with all nations, including Turkey, which he called “a very important neighbor of ours.”