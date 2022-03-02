Lady Gaga among co-hosts for Elton John’s Oscar party

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGLEES (AP) — Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and “Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack will join Elton John to co-host the superstar’s charity Oscar watch party. It is the 30th year the singer has hosted a viewing party to raise money for his Elton John AIDS Foundation. This year’s event marks a return to an in-person gathering after last year’s party was held online due to the pandemic. The watch party, which will coincide with the Oscars ceremony being held in Los Angeles on March 27, has raised more than $86 million to date, organizers said. Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will also perform.