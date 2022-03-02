Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder makes solo outing a group project

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Eddie Vedder has released a new album under his own name and headed out on a solo tour, but the Pearl Jam singer is hardly lonely. The album, called “The Earthling,” is all about playing with friends and idols. The project began as a collaboration with producer Andrew Watt, who co-wrote and plays on every song. He also brought in musicians including Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and guest stars including Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Ringo Starr. The core group, a band dubbed “The Earthlings” went on tour together for shows that are all about camaraderie.