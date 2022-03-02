People from South Sudan, Sudan get temporary US legal status

WASHINGTON (AP) — People in the U.S. from Sudan and South Sudan can stay with temporary legal status to escape the conflict and natural disasters in their homelands. The Department of Homeland Security made the announcement Wednesday, as it faces pressure to grant the same to Ukrainians.DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas cited political instability, unrest, and armed conflict as he approved a new designation of Sudan for what’s known as temporary protected status and extended an existing one for neighboring South Sudan. There are 12 countries whose nationals receive temporary protected status.