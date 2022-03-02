South African court rules new Zulu king can be crowned

By GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A new Zulu king can be crowned in South Africa after a court settled a dispute over whether the prince named as heir to the throne last year had a rightful claim to it. A A KwaZulu-Natal high court judge ruled on Wednesday that Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini is the “undisputed successor to the throne.” The Zulu king is a largely ceremonial role in South Africa but holds great significance for the 12 million Zulus who make up the country’s largest ethnic group. Two Zulu princesses said the late king’s will had been forged and went to court to stop Prince Misuzulu’s coronation.