South Dakota lawmakers pass restrictive abortion pill laws

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Legislature has passed a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem that aims to make the state one of the hardest places in the U.S. to get abortion pills. But it won’t actually be enacted unless the state prevails in a federal court battle. The bill requires women seeking an abortion to make three separate trips to a doctor in order to take abortion pills. However, the bill contains language that stipulates most of it won’t take effect unless the state convinces a federal judge to lift a preliminary injunction against a similar rule Noem attempted to enact last year.