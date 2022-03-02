Turkey relaxes mask mandate amid drop in COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey is relaxing its mask mandate, allowing people to ditch them in open-air spaces and in places with sufficient ventilation and where social distancing can be maintained. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Wednesday masks would still be required in planes, buses, theatres, cinemas, hospitals and classrooms. In other steps, Turkey will no longer close down classes where two or more students have tested positive for the virus. The country is also scrapping the use of codes assigned to citizens that allowed authorities to track those who have been in contact with infected people. The easing comes amid a drop in infections and hospitalizations. Experts warn however that the moves may be premature.