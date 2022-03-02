UN envoy: Afghan failing economy heads to `irreversibility’

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Assocaited Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan says the international community hasn’t done enough to revive the country’s economy as it heads toward “a point of irreversibility.” U.N. envoy Deborah Lyons told the Security Council on Wednesday that Afghanistan is nearing “a tipping point that will see more businesses close, more people unemployed and falling into poverty.” U.S. deputy ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis said it’s the responsibility of the ruling Taliban to create conditions for economic stability. Afghanistan’s long-troubled economy has been in a tailspin since the Taliban takeover Aug. 15. Nearly 80% of the previous government’s budget came from the international community. That money, now cut off, financed hospitals, schools, factories and government ministries.