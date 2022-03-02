US House ‘staunchly, proudly’ passes resolution for Ukraine

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House has overwhelmingly approved a resolution “steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently” in support of Ukraine. Lawmakers said Wednesday that history is watching the way the world responds as Ukrainians fight to save their country from invasion by Russia. Many in Congress said more must be done to help Ukraine and cut off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ability to wage war. Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is also introducing a resolution in the Senate backing Ukraine’s claim in international court that Putin has committed war crimes. Congress is preparing at least $6.4 billion in military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.