Utah to scrap body measurements from transgender sports bill

By SAM METZ

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The sponsor of a Utah proposal to create a commission to make eligibility decisions about transgender kids in youth sports is removing controversial provisions that list body measurements as criteria to be considered. Republican Rep. Kera Birkeland said Wednesday that she planned to remove the list of physical attributes from her bill. She now plans to allow the panel to independently decide what criteria to consider. The list initially proposed included measurements such as bone density and hip-to-knee ratio. It prompted outcry from LGBTQ advocates. They worried transgender kids would be subject to body-checking. The revision comes as legislatures nationwide debate banning transgender kids from youth sports.