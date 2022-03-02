‘Very hectic’: US troops rush to Europe amid war in Ukraine

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — U.S. soldiers are deploying to Europe amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, some with barely a week’s notice to ensure bills would be paid and make arrangements for relatives to take care of their children and pets. Dozens of soldiers from the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division based at Fort Stewart, Georgia, boarded a charter flight Wednesday to Germany. Staff Sgt. Ricora Jones, a tank gunner, said leaving on short notice had been “hectic and stressful.” She also said she’s a little nervous deploying so close to the fighting in Ukraine. The 3rd Infantry is sending 3,800 soldiers overseas as part of a U.S. buildup of more than 12,000 troops in Europe aimed at deterring further aggression by Russia.