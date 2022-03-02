Yellen: US to ‘freeze, seize’ wealth of Russian oligarchs

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is spotlighting the Biden administration’s determination to strip Russian oligarchs of their wealth in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Yellen says the U.S. has “made it a priority to go after oligarchs or Russian elites who are key to President Putin’s corrupt power.” She added that Treasury, along with the Justice Department and U.S. allies, plans to “uncover, freeze and seize their wealth around the world.” Yellen was in Chicago the day after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to amplify his message as Cabinet members fanned out around the country.