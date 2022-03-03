Asian shares slide as Russia shells Ukraine nuclear plant

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have fallen in Asia after another bumpy day on Wall Street, as investors remain concerned about the broader impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops were shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant early Friday, raising worries over radiation risks. Shares fell more than 2% in Tokyo and Hong Kong and declined in most other Asian markets. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Thursday and the Nasdaq fell 1.6% as technology companies led the way lower. Oil prices eased back from their recent highs and European markets also closed lower. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned the fighting in Ukraine is likely to further magnify the high inflation troubling world economies.