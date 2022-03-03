EXPLAINER: Weapons used in the Russia-Ukraine war

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the largest conflict that Europe has seen since World War II, with Russia conducting a multi-pronged offensive across the country. The Russian military has pummeled wide areas in Ukraine with air strikes and has conducted massive rocket and artillery bombardment resulting in massive casualties. The Russian military has used warplanes, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, along with multiple rocket launchers and artillery in its invasion that began Thursday. The Russian military has insisted that it has only targeted military bases and infrastructure, but the AP has documented massive damage to civilian infrastructure and residential areas in Kyiv, Kharkiv and numerous other cities and towns across Ukraine.