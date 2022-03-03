Florida Republicans near 15-week abortion ban

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Abortions after 15 weeks would be banned in Florida under a Republican bill scheduled for final consideration in the Senate. The GOP-controlled Senate is set to vote on the proposal later Thursday. The measure has caused bitter debate as it passed through the GOP-controlled legislature, as Republicans repeatedly rejected attempts from Democrats to add exemptions for pregnancies caused by rape, incest or human trafficking. The Florida bill contains exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother’s life, prevent serious injury to the mother or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. Republica Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously signaled his support for the proposal.