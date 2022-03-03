Honduras prosecutor: Ex-president’s offices swept of papers

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A federal prosecutor in Honduras says an anti-corruption team from the Attorney General’s Office visited presidential offices a week after President Juan Orlando Hernández stepped down and found paper shredders and none of the financial documents they were looking for. Hernández has been in custody since mid-February waiting on a judge to rule whether he will be extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking charges. Now it appears members of his administration are targets of obstruction of justice probes at home for allegedly destroying evidence of wrongdoing. Javier Santos, the head of the special unit against corruption networks, told The Associated Press on Thursday that all the financial documents in the office had disappeared or were destroyed.