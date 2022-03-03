Horrific deja vu in Ukraine for those who fled other wars

By AJ NADDAFF and CHRISTOPH NOELTING

Associated Press

NUREMBERG, Germany (AP) — The endless stream of people walking in line, heading to the border to escape Russia’s war on Ukraine, has marked a jarring déjà vu for some in the exodus. They had already fled other wars, conflicts that devastated their own countries. For a 24-year-old Syrian studying in Kharkiv, this was the third time that he was displaced by war and crises. A Yemeni student of mechanical engineering and a young woman who had been evacuated from Kabul when the Taliban seized Afghanistan have similar stories. As they recounted their ordeals, the U.N. said the number of people who have fled from Ukraine has passed 1 million.