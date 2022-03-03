In S. Korea election, future of foreign policy up for debate

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ahead of the March 9 presidential election in South Korea, major candidates are embroiled in a heated debate over how to address a foreign policy challenges that include the U.S.-China rivalry, North Korea’s nuclear threats and badly strained ties with Japan. Some candidates say South Korea must bolster its alliance with the United States and be tougher on North Korea, while others favor pragmatic diplomacy between Washington and Beijing and an appeasement policy for Pyongyang. The debate shows how South Korea, geographically squeezed among big power, remains split over how to deal with its powerful neighbors.