Life in South Asia returns to normal as COVID cases decline

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL

AP Science Writer

Slowly but steadily, life in South Asia is returning to normal, and people hope the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind them. Experts are optimistic that the omicron surge, which brought relatively low levels of death, has reinforced immunity from vaccines, which are widespread in the region. Mask mandates are being relaxed in parts of India. Nepal celebrated a festival with hundreds of thousands of devotees. Sri Lanka hopes to see foreign tourists back on its shores again and Bangladesh’s streets are crowded. But experts still voice caution, saying future variants remain inevitable.