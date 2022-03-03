Section of iconic oceanside Newport Cliff Walk collapses

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A stretch of the iconic oceanside Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island has been closed to the public after a 20-foot section collapsed Thursday. There were no injuries. The walk is a major tourist draw offering breathtaking views of the ocean and Newport’s famed Gilded Age mansions. The collapse occurred to a portion of the walk near Webster Street and Narragansett Ave. The area where the collapse occurred will be closed for the foreseeable future according to city officials, who said public safety crews are assessing the damage. There was no immediate estimate on how long a repair would take.