Talk about race: Mississippi House passes bill to set limits

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Mississippi House has divided largely along lines of race and party in passing a bill that would limit how race can be discussed in classrooms. Senate Bill 2113 passed 75-43 Thursday after a six-hour debate. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign it into law. The bill says no school, community college or university could teach that any “sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior.” Several Black lawmakers gave impassioned speeches against the bill, saying it could squelch honest discussions about the effects of racism. A white Republican said history could still be taught.